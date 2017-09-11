Weather Shuffles Prep Schedules

With the onset of Tropical Storm Irma in southern middle Tennessee on Monday, the majority of the prep action scheduled had to be postponed. The lingering affects will also create schedule changes on Tuesday . As always, follow Thunder Radio on Facebook for up to the minute schedule change announcements.
On Monday, the Coffee County CHS home golf match with Tullahoma was postponed. That match was scheduled to be Senior Night, As of press time, that match has not been rescheduled.
Also on Monday, the Coffee County CHS volleyball match at Middle Tennessee Christian was cancelled. That match has not yet been rescheduled. Coffee County travels to Grundy County on Tuesday for a 5:30 PM match with the Lady Jackets. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series. Thunder Radio will begin live coverage at 5:20.
The Coffee County Middle School soccer match at Harris was cancelled on Monday. It has been rescheduled for Wednesday, September 20th. Kickoff is set for 5:30 PM.
The Coffee County CHS soccer matches for Monday and Tuesday were postponed due to the weather. Coffee County will make up the road game at Columbia on Monday, September 18th. The varsity game is set to begin at 7 PM. Tuesday’s home match with Columbia will be made up this Saturday, September 16th. The varsity match will kick off at 7 PM.
Tuesday night’s Coffee County Middle School football game at North Franklin has been postponed. That conference game has been moved to Thursday night in Winchester. Opening kick is set for 6:30 PM.
To keep track of other Tuesday cancellations and postponements, make sure to check the Thunder Radio Facebook page during the day on Tuesday.