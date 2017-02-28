Weather Forces Tuesday Cancellations

Weather played havoc on the 2nd day of the prep spring sports schedule on Tuesday as 4 events were postponed and a scrimmage game was canceled.
The Coffee County Baseball and softball teams were set to host their home opener on Tuesday night out at CCMS against White County. Both teams were coming off of wins on Monday in Sparta. The conference games were postponed and each will be made up on Saturday, March 4th, beginning at 11 AM.
The Coffee County Middle School had their season opening game rained out at Sparta on Tuesday. That match has been rescheduled for Thursday, March 2nd, at 5 PM in Sparta.
The Westwood Rockets soccer season opener at Dyer-Bouldin Field was washed out of Tuesday evening. The two-time defending conference champion Rockets were set to open the season at home against conference rival Cascade. That match was postponed and a make-up has not yet been scheduled.
And the Coffee County Central High School soccer team had their Tuesday night scrimmage game with Siegel cancelled due to weather. The Red Raiders were able to schedule a replacement game with Stewarts Creek for Thursday night at the Raider Soccer Field behind the Raider Academy. The Raiders will host the Red Hawks in a pair of games with a JV game at 5 and a varsity match at 7 on Thursday night.
Remember to keep up with schedule changes and cancellations, “Like” Thunder Radio on Facebook. We will give you up to the minute schedule information on your favorite social media platform.