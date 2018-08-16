Weather Forces Early End to CHS Soccer Draw with Franklin County

After a lengthy lightning delay on Thursday night, the Lady Raider soccer team had to settle for a 1 all draw with Franklin County. Hosting their first home match of the year, the Lady Raiders and Rebelettes were taken off the field with 20 minutes remaining in the 2nd half. After waiting nearly an hor, the officials and coaches agreed to end the game with the score tied at one.
After a scoreless first half, Reyna Flores put the Lady Raiders up 1 nil in the 48th minute off an assist from Maddy Jones. After Franklin County missed a penalty kick, the Rebelettes tied the match in the 53rd minute. Coffee County coach David Amado was upset with his team’s inability to convert their dominance on the pitch into goals. “We missed 10 to 12 shots tonight over the crossbar” said Amado. The draw gives the Lady Raiders a record of 0-0-2 in district play.
The Lady Raiders will return to varsity action on Tuesday when they travel to Columbia for their 3rd district game in a row. Kickoff is set for 7 PM in Columbia. The JV Lady Raiders will take part in a tournament in Tullahoma on Saturday.