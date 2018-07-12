Vol Legend Tony Robinson to Visit Manchester on Friday

Robinson played as a replacement player during the 1987 NFL strike. Robinson, and his Redskin replacement teammates, received Super Bowl rings in June from the Washington Redskins after Washington won Super Bowl XXII after the season with a 3 and 0 record with replacement players.
Fans can view the ring and get an autograph from the iconic Vol quarterback. Photo opportunities will be available with Robinson between the hours of 4 and 7 at Walk Off Hits. Walk Off Hits is located at 2012 McArthur Drive in Manchester.