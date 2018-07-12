«

»

Vol Legend Tony Robinson to Visit Manchester on Friday

Tony Robinson on the cover of Sports Illustrated after a Tennessee upset victory over #1 ranked Auburn on October 7, 1985
[credit: Ronald C. Modra for Sports Illustrated]

Former University of Tennessee quarterback Tony Robinson will be in Manchester on Friday.  Tony will be the guest of honor at the Grand Re-Opening of Walk Off Hits at 2012 McArthur Drive.  Robinson will be in attendance with his Washington Redskins Super Bowl Ring from 1987.

Robinson played as a replacement player during the 1987 NFL strike.  Robinson, and his Redskin replacement teammates, received Super Bowl rings in June from the Washington Redskins after Washington won Super Bowl XXII after the season with a 3 and 0 record with replacement players.

Fans can view the ring and get an autograph from the iconic Vol quarterback.  Photo opportunities will be available with Robinson between the hours of 4 and 7 at Walk Off Hits.  Walk Off Hits is located at 2012 McArthur Drive in Manchester.