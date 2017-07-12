Voice of the Preds Receives Broadcasting Honors

The Voice of the Nashville Predators has been adding to his trophy case this summer.
Preds Radio Play-by-Play Broadcaster Pete Weber was named the 2016 Tennessee Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association on June 27, and then followed that by being named as an inductee to the Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame Class of 2017.
Weber, who has been with the Preds franchise since Day One, collected his third consecutive Tennessee Sportscaster of the Year honor, and fifth overall, having received the accolade in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016.
A native of Galesburg, Illinois, Weber spent a large portion of his career covering sports in Buffalo, New York. He’s a worthy recipient of their induction, thanks to his work with the Buffalo Bills, Sabres and Bison, as well as collegiate broadcasting in the area.
After stops with the Los Angeles Kings and the Seattle Supersonics, Weber landed in Buffalo from 1982 to 1998 before the Preds came calling. He has been in Nashville ever since.