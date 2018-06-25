US vs Mexico Soccer Tickets Go on Sale Tuesday

Tickets for USA-Mexico, presented by AT&T, on Sept. 11 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, will go on sale Tuesday, June 26 at 10 a.m. CT.
Tickets can be purchased through ussoccer.com and by phone at 1-800-745-3000. Tickets will be available for purchase at Nissan Stadium at a later date. Tickets for this event will be mobile only.
Ultimate Fan Tickets (special VIP packages that include a premium ticket, a custom-made official U.S. National Team jersey with your name and preferred number, VIP access, and other unique benefits) are available starting Friday, June 22 at 10 a.m. CT exclusively through ussoccer.com. Group tickets (30-ticket minimum) will be available through ussoccer.com starting Wednesday, June 27, at 10 a.m. CT.
Coaches Circle and Presidents Circle members supporting the U.S. Soccer Development Fund can receive individual customer support and concierge services for their ticketing needs. Click here or contact circles@ussoccer.org for more information.
North America’s biggest soccer spectacle will write its latest chapter beginning at 7:30 p.m. CT, with coverage on ESPN, UniMas and UDN. The meeting will take place during the first FIFA international window following the 2018 FIFA World Cup, with the marquee match continuing the MNT’s aggressive campaign of competing against the top teams in the world.
Though a heated rivalry on the field, this match also brings together two of the nations that will host the FIFA World Cup in North America in 2026 in one of the USA’s 17 candidate host cities. Currently home to United Soccer League side Nashville SC, the Music City is set to join Major League Soccer in 2020 and has shown a rich history of supporting the MNT, with attendance rising across each of the team’s five visits since 2006. Most recently, the USA began its march to the 2017 Concacaf Gold Cup title by playing to a 1-1 draw with Panama in front of 47,622 fans.
Having won the first meeting that took place in the 1934 FIFA World Cup, the USA has faced off with El Tri 67 times – far more than any other international opponent. Though Mexico showed considerable dominance through the rivalry’s first 50 years, a new generation of U.S. players began to turn the tide during the 1990s, leading to the MNT’s own supremacy in the series, going 13-7-6 since the turn of the century.