U.S., Canada and Mexico Tabbed to Host 2016 World Cup

The World Cup is coming back to North America. A vote held by FIFA nations in Moscow on Wednesday morning confirmed that the joint bid of the U.S., Canada and Mexico, dubbed “United 2026”, was successful in securing the bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
The United 2026 bid was chosen over the bid by Morocco in North Africa by a vote of many of the FIFA participating associations. United 2026 is the first time three countries have ever collaborated on a bid, and its success in winning the right to host the World Cup is a testament to how much soccer has grown in North America.
One example of that growth is in Nashville, one of the 17 finalist America host cities for the 2026 World Cup. That number will be whittled to 10 in the next few years, but with Nashville’s current soccer momentum, the city has as good a shot as any to host World Cup games. The city has proven itself already while hosting CONCACAF Gold Cup games, International Champions Cup and securing an MLS bid.
The 2026 World Cup will mark the first World Cup held on U.S. soil since 1994, which saw the U.S. advance out of its group before falling to Brazil, the eventual champions, in the Round of 16.