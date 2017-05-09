Two CCMS Track Athletes Qualify for State Meet

The Coffee County Middle School track teams qualified 2 athletes for the state meet at the TMSAA Sub-Sectional track meet which concluded on Monday at Riverdale. Lexie Hosea and Macy Tabor qualified for the TMSAA State Meet which will be held on Saturday, May 20th at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville. Tabor will compete in the high jump while Hosea will compete in the discus.
Both Lady Raiders qualified on Wednesday of last week in the first day of the Sub-Sectional meet. Wednesday was reserved for field events. Thursday’s running events were pushed back to Monday due to Thursday’s rain. Tabor finished in 2nd place in the high jump as she cleared 4’8”. Hosea finished in 4th place(large school division) in the discus as she had a throw of 59’ 2”.
In the team relay races; Tabor teamed with Maddie Husted, Alyssa Gipson & Reagan Ellison for a 10th place finish in the 4x200M relay. The Lady Raiders also captured a 10th place finish in the 4x100M relay with the team of Ellison, Husted, Gipson and Livy Rayfield. The Lady Raider team of Gipson, Madison Rooker, Emma Singleton and Ryan Greed were 8th in the 4x400M relay.
For the Red Raiders, the team of Jaden Yates, Kelby Walker, Andrew Hite and Hunter Good finished 10th in the boys’ 4x200M relay and 15th in the 4x100M. The team of Ethan Beaty, Braison Yancer, Jacob Rutledge and Ethan Welch captured an 11th place finish in the 4x400M relay.
Below is a list of the top individual finisher in each event for the Coffee County Middle School teams. You can find complete results at: http://tn.milesplit.com/meets/254536/results
Lady Raiders
Shot Put – Reagan Ellison, 25’ 1.5” (9th place)
Discus – Lexie Hosea – 59’ 2” (4th)
High Jump – Macy Tabor – 4’ 8”(Tie – 2nd)
Long Jump – Maddie Husted – 12” 7.5” (10th)
1600M – Holli Hancock – 7:03.98(27th)
100M – Livy Rayfield – 14.49(21st)
400M – Ryan Green – 1:11.38(17th)
800M – Brianna Shelton – 3:07.38(26th)
200M – Macy Tabor – 30.78(12th)
Red Raiders
Shot Put – Zach Speagle – 35’ 2.5” (13th place)
Discus – Zach Speagle – 90’ 10” (10th)
High Jump – Ethan Welch & Andrew Hite – 4’ 8”(Tie – 12th)
Long Jump – Braison Yancer – 14” 8” (28th)
1600M – Jacob Rutledge – 5:20.91(9th)
100M – Zach Speagle – 13.20(23rd)
400M – Ethan Beaty – 1:03.38(16th)
800M – Jacob Rutledge – 2:29.09(11th)
200M – Harley Penn – 29.99(35th)
Next up for the Raider harriers is the CTC Conference Meet set for Wednesday. That meet will be hosted by CCMS and be hosted at Carden Jarrell Field. Field events will get underway at 10 AM.