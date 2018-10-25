Turris, Predators Rally Past Devils in OT

Viktor Arvidsson and Filip Forsberg scored, and Juuse Saros made 33 saves for the Predators (8-2-0).
Nico Hischier scored two goals, Kyle Palmieri had three assists, and Keith Kinkaid made 32 saves for the Devils (4-2-1). Taylor Hall had two assists to extend his point streak to six games (one goal, nine assists).
Forsberg tied it 3-3 with a power-play goal at 13:40 of the third period.
Damon Severson scored his second goal in as many games on a slap shot from the point to give the Devils a 1-0 lead at 2:58 of the first period.
Yannick Weber tied it 1-1 on a shot from the right circle that beat Kinkaid glove side at 14:40.
Hischier gave the Devils a 2-1 lead after redirecting a pass from Hall on the power play 19:01. The Devils have scored a power-play goal in each of the first seven games of the season for the first time in their history (9-for-31).
Arvidsson tied it 2-2 at 13:06 of the second period, but Hischier scored 40 seconds later on a deflection in the slot to give the Devils a 3-2 lead. It was the third career two-goal game for Hischier and first since Dec. 27, 2017.
Pete Weber’s game winning call