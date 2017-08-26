Tullahoma Rallies to Capture Coffee Pot Win

A packed house at Carden-Jarrell Field on Friday night witnessed a 4 quarter war in the 92nd meeting between Coffee County and Tullahoma. After Coffee took a 28 to 7 lead into the halftime break, Tullahoma rallied in the second half to grab the 42 to 41 win over the Red Raiders. The win snapped a 2 game winning streak in the series by Coffee County and marked the 6th time in the series history that the Coffee Pot Game was decided by a single point.
Coffee County got off to a fast start as they took the opening kickoff down the field to score with 8:14 left in the 1st quarter on an Alontae Taylor 11 yard run. Two minutes later, quarterback Coleton Prater found Andrew Mahaffey behind the Tullahoma defense for a 50 yard touchdown pass to make it 14 to 0. After allowing a Tullahoma score, Taylor added 2 more rushing touchdowns to stretch the lead to 21 points at the half.
Tullahoma scored on their first drive of the second half as Amauri Burks got behind the Raider defense to haul in a 75 yard touchdown pass. Prater answered with a 25 yard scoring strike to Zack Vaughn to stretch the lead back to 3 scores. Bt Tullahoma rolled off 3 scores in 4 minutes of game time to knot the game at 35 with 8:21 left. After Deaaron Rozier returned the kickoff for a touchdown, a missed extra point made it a 6 point Coffee County lead. Tullahoma took their first and only lead of the game with 7:18 left on an Amauri Burks touchdown run and the extra point. Coffee County’s last drive was derailed by an interception.
Alontae Taylor rushed 18 times for 186 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Raiders. Rozier finished with 10 carries for 63 yards. Colton Prater was 5 for 14 through the air for 154 yards and 2 touchdowns as he was named the Crazy Daisies Player of the Game. Mahaffey finished with 2 receptions for 90 yards.
Coffee County will be on the road next Friday for their first region game in Murfreesboro. The Raiders will travel to Blackman to take on the 2 and 0 Blaze at Blackman High School. Kickoff is set for 7 PM.