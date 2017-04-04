WMS Golf lost to Harris – 9½ to 2½
CCMS Golf lost to Liberty – 11 to 1
CCMS Tennis swept Tullahoma – Girls won 4 to 0; Boys won 5 to 2
CHS Tennis spilt with Tullahoma – Girls lost 6 to 1; Boys won 6 to 1
CCMS Baseball lost to Lincoln County – 11 to 9
WMS Softball defeated Huntland – 18 to 5
WMS Baseball split with Fayetteville – Game 1 – 7 to 0 loss; Game #2 – 2 to 1 win
CHS Baseball spilt with Franklin County – Game 1 – 10 to 5 loss; Game #2 – 10 to 2 win
CHS Softball defeated Lincoln County – 8 to 1
CHS Soccer defeated Shelbyville – 3 to 2
Tuesday’s Prep Results
