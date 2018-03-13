> CCMS Tennis split with Tullahoma – Girls won 7 to 0, Boys lost 4 to 2 – See the story HERE
> CCMS Baseball beat Harris – 9 to 5 – See the story HERE
> CCMS Softball lost to Harris – 3 to 2 – See the story HERE
> CHS Baseball fell to Columbia – 5 to 1 – See the story HERE
> WMS Baseball won at Huntland – 17 to 4 – See the story HERE
> CHS Softball lost to Warren Co – 3 to 1 – See the story HERE
> CHS Boys’ Soccer defeated Warren Co – 5 to 3 – See the story HERE
# WMS Tennis HOSTS Lewisburg – Postponed, Makeup TBD
Tuesday Prep Scoreboard
