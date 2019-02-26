«

Tuesday Prep Scoreboard and Wednesday Prep Schedule

Tuesday Prep Scoreboard

CHS Girls’ Basketball lost to Riverdale; 57 to 48 See the story HERE

CHS Boys’ Basketball fell to Riverdale; 53 to 47 See the story HERE

CCMS Softball defeated White Co; 14 to 1See the story HERE

CCMS Baseball drops White Co; 9 to 0 See the story HERE

WMS Baseball beat Riverside Christian; 11 to 1 See the story HERE

CCMS Boys’ Soccer dumped White Co; 6 to 2 See the story HERE

CHS Baseball lost to Warren Co(Scrimmage); 9 to 7 See the story HERE

Wednesday Prep Schedule

4:00 PM – CCMS Baseball at White Co

4:00 PM – CCMS Softball at White Co

4:30 PM – CHS Baseball at Warren Co(Scrimmage)

 