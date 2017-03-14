Tuesday Prep Schedule Changes and Make-up Dates

Tuesday’s Prep Results
CHS Tennis at Franklin Co – CANCELLED, Make-up is TBD
CCMS Tennis HOSTS Lewisburg – CANCELLED, Make-up is TBD
WMS Baseball at Huntland – PPD until March 15th
WMS Softball at Liberty – CANCELLED, Make-up is TBD
CHS Soccer HOSTS Marshall Co – PPD until April 17th
CCMS Baseball HOSTS Harris – PPD until March 18th
CCMS Softball HOSTS Harris – PPD until March 16th
CHS Baseball at Shelbyville – PPD until March 16th at 4 PM(DH)
Inclement weather forced a complete washout of the prep action scheduled for Tuesday night in Manchester and Coffee County.
The Coffee County Central High School tennis teams had their match cancelled with Franklin County in Winchester. No make-up date has been set. The Raiders and Lady Raiders will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to Columbia.
The Coffee County Middle School tennis team match at home against Lewisburg was cancelled on Tuesday. No make-up date has been set. The Raiders and Lady Raiders will be back in action on Monday when they travel to Shelbyville.
The Coffee County Middle School baseball team was forced to postpone their series with Harris on Monday and Tuesday due to weather concerns. The Red Raiders, who were set to travel to Harris on Monday, will now visit Harris on Friday, March 17th. First pitch is set for 5 PM. The Red Raiders will make up Tuesday’s home game on Saturday, March 18th. First pitch time for Saturday will be announced at a later date.
The Coffee County Middle School softball team was forced to postpone their series with Harris on Monday and Tuesday due to weather concerns. The Lady Raiders, who were set to travel to Harris on Monday, will now visit Harris on Friday, March 17th. The Lady Raiders will make up Tuesday’s home game on Thursday, March 16th. First pitch for each contest will be 5 PM.
The Coffee County Central High School baseball team saw their second game in a row with Shelbyville get cancelled on Tuesday night. The Red Raiders will make up BOTH games on Thursday night when they host Shelbyville in a district doubleheader. First pitch will be at 4 PM.
The Westwood baseball team’s away game with Huntland was cancelled on Tuesday.
That game will be made up tonight in Huntland. Monday’s home game between Westwood and Huntland will be made up on Friday at Fred Deadman Park. First pitch is set for 5:00 PM both nights.
The Coffee County Middle School soccer match at Harris was cancelled on Monday. That match is scheduled to be made up on Monday, March 20th at Harris. Opening kick is set for 5 PM.
The Raiders’ next match will be at home on Thursday, March 23rd when North Franklin visits the Raiders’ home pitch. Opening kick is set for 5 PM.
The Coffee County CHS softball Lady Raiders season opening game on Wednesday night against Tullahoma has been postponed. It will be made up on Sunday, April 9th at 3:30 PM.
The Lady Raiders will welcome Lawrence County to Terry Floyd Field on Thursday night for a season opening district matchup. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast as Lucky Knott will be on the call. First pitch is set for 6 PM; Thunder Radio begins live coverage with the pregame show at 5:50.
The CCMS Track team has cancelled their opening meet of the year scheduled for Wednesday. The next meet will be on Wednesday, April 5th at Carden-Jarrell Field with North Franklin and South Franklin. Field events will get underway at 4 PM.
The CHS soccer match with Marshall County on Tuesday night was cancelled. That match will be made up on April 17th at 6 PM at the Raider Soccer Field.
The Westwood soccer team will play host to Webb tonight at Dyer-Bouldin Field in a game originally scheduled for Thursday night. On Thursday night, the Rockets will welcome Cascade to Dyer-Bouldin Field for a rematch of a game rained out on February 28th. Both games, both nights will get underway at 5:30 PM.
The Westwood softball game at Community was cancelled on Tuesday night. Make-up for that game is still to be determined. Westwood will hold their home opener on Friday night when they welcome Cascade to Lady Rocket Field. First pitch is set for 5:30 PM.
Wednesday’s Prep Schedule
4:30 PM – CCMS Baseball (JV) HOSTS Stewarts Creek
5:00 PM – WMS Baseball at Huntland
5:30 PM – WMS Soccer HOSTS Webb
