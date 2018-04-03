Tuesday Prep Results and Wednesday Prep Schedule

Tuesday Prep Results
> CCMS Golf lost to Liberty – 7 to 5 – See the story HERE
> WMS Golf lost to Harris- 10 to 2 – See the story HERE
> CCMS Tennis swept Harris – Girls won 8 to 1, Boys won 4 to 1 – See the story HERE
> CHS Tennis lost at Shelbyville – Girls lost 5 to 2, Boys lost 5 to 2 – See the story HERE
> WMS Tennis split with St. Andrews – Girls won 6 to 0, Boys lost 4 to 3 – See the story HERE
> CCMS Boys’ Soccer dumped North Franklin – 7 to 2 – See the story HERE
> WMS Softball beat Riverside Christian – 18 to 3 – See the story HERE
> CHS Baseball fell to Tullahoma – 4 to 1 – See the story HERE
> WMS Boys’ Soccer beat Tullahoma – 1 to 0 – See the story HERE
> CHS Boys’ Soccer tied Lincoln Co – 1 to 1 – See the story HERE
> CHS Softball beat Franklin Co – 8 to 1 – See the story HERE
Wednesday Prep Schedule
6:00 PM – CHS Baseball HOSTS Tullahoma – Thunder Radio broadcast