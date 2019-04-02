Tuesday Prep Results and Wednesday Prep Schedule

CCMS Golf lost to Liberty – 10 to 2 – See the Results HERE
WMS Golf fell to Harris – 9 ½ to 2 ½ – See the Results HERE
CCMS Tennis swept Warren Co – 7 to 0(Girls), 8 to 1(Boys) – See the Results HERE
CHS Tennis swept Tullahoma – 4 to 3(Girls), 6 to 1(Boys) – See the Results HERE
WMS Tennis fell to Shelbyville – 4 to 3(Girls), 5 to 2(Boys) – See the Results HERE
CCMS Baseball drilled South Franklin – 28 to 1 – See the Results HERE
CCMS Softball blanked South Franklin – 20 to 0 – See the Results HERE
WMS Baseball lost to Huntland – 10 to 0 – See the Results HERE
WMS Softball fell to Huntland – 2 to 1 – See the Results HERE
WMS Boys’ Soccer shut out St. Andrews-Sewanee – 2 to 0 – See the Results HERE
CHS Baseball lost to Tullahoma – 16 to 3 – See the Results HERE
CHS Softball lost at Cascade – 10 to 4 – See the Results HERE
CHS Boys’ Soccer blanked Franklin Co – 1 to 0 – See the Results HERE
Wednesday Prep Schedule
4:00 PM – WMS Tennis HOSTS Lewisburg
4:30 PM – CCMS Boys’ Soccer HOSTS South Franklin
6:00 PM – CHS Baseball at Tullahoma
6:00 PM – WMS Boys’ Soccer HOSTS Tullahoma