«

»

Tuesday Prep Results and Wednesday Prep Schedule

Tuesday Prep Results

CCMS Tennis swept Tullahoma – Girls won 4 to 0; Boys won 7 to 1– Read the story HERE

CHS Tennis split with Marshall Co – Girls lost 5 to 2; Boys won 5 to 2 – Read the story HERE

CCMS Baseball dumped North Franklin – 20 to 9 – Read the story HERE

CCMS Softball hammered North Franklin – 13 to 2 – Read the story HERE

WMS Softball drilled Cascade – 13 to 0 – Read the story HERE

CHS Baseball fell to Lincoln Co – 8 to 2 – Read the story HERE

CHS Softball tamed Columbia – 13 to 2 – Read the story HERE

CHS Boys’ Soccer lost to Columbia – 4 to 0 – Read the story HERE

 

Wednesday Prep Schedule

6:00 PM – CHS Baseball at Lincoln Co

6:00 PM – WMS Boys’ Soccer at Tullahoma