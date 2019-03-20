Tuesday Prep Results and Wednesday Prep Schedule

CCMS Tennis swept Tullahoma – Girls won 4 to 0; Boys won 7 to 1– Read the story HERE
CHS Tennis split with Marshall Co – Girls lost 5 to 2; Boys won 5 to 2 – Read the story HERE
CCMS Baseball dumped North Franklin – 20 to 9 – Read the story HERE
CCMS Softball hammered North Franklin – 13 to 2 – Read the story HERE
WMS Softball drilled Cascade – 13 to 0 – Read the story HERE
CHS Baseball fell to Lincoln Co – 8 to 2 – Read the story HERE
CHS Softball tamed Columbia – 13 to 2 – Read the story HERE
CHS Boys’ Soccer lost to Columbia – 4 to 0 – Read the story HERE
Wednesday Prep Schedule
6:00 PM – CHS Baseball at Lincoln Co
6:00 PM – WMS Boys’ Soccer at Tullahoma