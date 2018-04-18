Tuesday Prep Results and Wednesday Prep Schedule

Tuesday Prep Results
> CHS Track in Sectional Decathlon – See the story HERE
> CCMS Baseball dropped a doubleheader at Tullahoma – 6 to 0 and 10 to 1 – See the story HERE
> CCMS Softball got beat by Lincoln County – 5 to 3 – See the story HERE
> CCMS Golf dumped Westwood – 11 to 1 – See the story HERE
> CHS Softball swept Columbia – 9 to 5 and 12 to 1 – See the story HERE
> WMS Baseball lost at Cascade – 2 to 1 – See the story HERE
> WMS Softball fell to Huntland – 6 to 2 – See the story HERE
> CHS Baseball lost at Franklin Co – 4 to 0 – See the story HERE
> CHS Boys’ Soccer lost to Columbia – 3 to 1 – See the story HERE
Wednesday Prep Schedule
4:00 PM – WMS Tennis HOSTS Shelbyville
5:30 PM – CHS Softball at Shelbyville
6:00 PM – WMS Boys’ Soccer at Tullahoma
6:00 PM – CHS Baseball HOSTS Franklin Co – Thunder Radio broadcast