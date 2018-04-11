Tuesday Prep Results and Wednesday Prep Schedule

Tuesday Prep Results
> CHS Tennis split with Marshall Co – Boys won 4 to 3, Girls lost 5 to 2 – See the story HERE
> WMS Tennis split with St. Andrews – Girls won 6 to 1, Boys lost 6 to 1 – See the story HERE
> WMS Golf lost at Webb – 9 to 0 – See the story HERE
> CCMS Baseball defeated Middle Tenn Monarchs -14 to 4 – See the story HERE
> CHS Baseball lost at Shelbyville – 10 to 0 – See the story HERE
> CHS Boys’ Soccer lost to Shelbyville – 2 to 0 – See the story HERE
> CHS Softball edged Shelbyville – 10 to 9(8 innings) – See the story HERE
Wednesday Prep Schedule
4:30 PM – WMS Softball HOSTS Moore County
5:00 PM – CCMS Softball at North Franklin
5:30 PM – CCMS Boys’ Soccer vs. Westwood at Raider Academy
6:00 PM – CHS Baseball HOSTS Shelbyville – Thunder Radio broadcast