Tuesday Prep Results and Wednesday Prep Schedule

Tuesday Prep Results

CCMS Golf fell to Tullahoma – 8 ½ to 3 ½ – See the story HERE

WMS Golf lost at Fayetteville – 9 to 3 – See the story HERE

WMS Softball edged Liberty – 4 to 3 – See the story HERE

CHS Boys’ Soccer fell to Lincoln Co – 2 to 1 – See the story HERE

CHS Softball HOSTS Shelbyville – 5 to 0 – See the story HERE

 

Wednesday Prep Schedule

4:45 PM – CCMS Boys’ Soccer HOSTS North Franklin – CTC Tournament

6:30 PM – WMS Softball vs. Huntland – DRVC Tourn at Dave King Park

7:00 PM – CCMS Baseball vs. CTC Tournament at Tullahoma – Gilley Crane Hometown Sports Series Broadcast on Thunder Radio