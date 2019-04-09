Tuesday Prep Results and Wednesday Prep Schedule

- CHS Baseball fell to Shelbyville – 6 to 3 – See the Story HERE
- CHS Softball lost to Lincoln Co – 3-2 – See the Story HERE
- CHS Boys’ Soccer lost to Lincoln Co – 2 to 1 – See the Story HERE
- CHS Tennis split with Shelbyville – Girls lost 4 to 3, Boys won 4 to 3 – See the Story HERE
- CCMS Boys’ Soccer falls to Harris – 8 to 0 – See the Story HERE
- CCMS Tennis swept Shelbyville – Girls won 6 to 4, Boys won 4 to 3 – See the Story HERE
- CCMS Baseball drilled Cannon County – 19 to 3 – See the Story HERE
- WMS Boys’ Soccer at Fayetteville – PDD, Make-up date is April 10
- WMS Baseball lost at Community – 7 to 6 – See the Story HERE
Wednesday Prep Schedule
4:00 PM – WMS Tennis HOSTS Warren Co
4:30 PM – WMS Boys’ Soccer at Fayetteville
5:00 PM – WMS Softball HOSTS Cascade
5:30 PM – CHS Baseball at Shelbyville
6:30 PM – CHS Softball HOSTS Siegel – Thunder Radio broadcast