Tuesday Prep Cancellations/Schedule Changes

Rain and stormy weather forced the postponement of several prep events on Tuesday.
The Westwood, Coffee County Middle School and Coffee County Central High School cross country teams were all scheduled to run in McMinnville at Warren County High School. Stormy weather forced the race to be cancelled, no date has been announced for a make up. All three teams will be in action on Thursday when they travel to Sewanee to compete in the St. Andrews meet. First race is set for 4 PM.
The Coffee County Middle School football game with South Franklin was postponed until Thursday night. That game will be celebrated as Homecoming for the middle school. The game will kick off at 6:30 PM on Thursday night at Carden-Jarrell Field.
The Coffee County CHS soccer team had their match with Lincoln County postponed on Tuesday. That district match will now be held on Monday, September 25th. That match will kick-off at 6 PM at the Raider Soccer Field.
The Westwood Lady Rocket soccer team had their home match with Fayetteville rained out on Tuesday. A makeup date has not been set for the conference match. The Lady Rockets are back in action on Thursday at 5 PM when they visit St. Andrews-Sewanee.
The Coffee County golf team had their tournament in McMinnville rained out on Monday. No word yet on any date for a possible reschedule. The Raider linksters will travel to Winchester on Thursday for a match at Bear Trace. That 9 hole match begins at 4 PM.
