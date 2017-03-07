Tuesday Prep Cancellations and Schedule Changes

For the 2nd consecutive Tuesday, Mother Nature was the big winner in prep sports as all of the scheduled events were rained out.
The Coffee County Middle School baseball and softball teams were set to travel to McMinnville to take on Warren County. Both teams have rescheduled the games for Thursday night at 5 PM. The CCMS softball team had a non-conference game with Westwood scheduled for Thursday night. That game has been postponed and both coaches are looking to find a makeup date.
Speaking of Westwood, the Westwood softball team’s game at Community was cancelled on Tuesday. Coach Amanda Sullivan has not yet secured a make-up date for that game.
The Coffee County Central High School softball jamboree that was scheduled for Tuesday night was rescheduled on Sunday and will now take place on Thursday night. The jamboree begins at 6 PM and features Coffee County taking on DeKalb County in a 4 inning game at Terry Floyd Field. Proceeds from the jamboree will go to benefit Terry Floyd to help offset some of his medical expenses as he awaits an organ transplant. Two more games will take place at Coffee County as Franklin County takes on Warren County. At 8 PM, Shelbyville will take on Oakland in the nightcap.
The Coffee County Central High School baseball team’s scrimmage game with Forrest has been cancelled and will not be made up. The Red Raiders dropped a 1 to 0, eight inning decision at Warren County on Monday night to wrap up the preseason. Coffee County coach David Martin’s Red Raider squad will open up the regular season on Monday night at Powers Field as they open against district foe Shelbyville. First pitch is set for 5 PM and Thunder Radio will bring you the broadcast with Lucky Knott on the call.
The Coffee County Central High School soccer team cancelled their scrimmage with Riverdale. Coach Robert Harper is attempting to find a replacement scrimmage for Thursday night. If they are unsuccessful, the Red Raiders will open the regular season on Tuesday, March 14th at home when they welcome Marshall County to the Raider Soccer Field behind the Coffee County Raider Academy. As always, Thunder Radio will keep you updated on any and all schedule changes.