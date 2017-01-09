Tuesday Night Prep Schedule

Coming up tonight on Thunder Radio it is Coffee County Central High School basketball as the Raiders and Lady Raiders travel to Winchester to take on Franklin County. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM and Thunder Radio will bring you all the action. Our live coverage begins at 5:50 with the Char-El Apartments and Home Rental Pregame Show. Also tonight, the Coffee County Middle School basketball teams will take on Warren County at CCMS beginning at 6 PM. This is a makeup from last Thursday night. The Coffee County Wrestling team will host a home match at the Raider Academy as LaVergne and Springfield visit the Raiders’ dojo. First match is set to begin at 6 PM.
Remember, Thunder Radio is your source for news, announcements and schedule changes for your favorite local teams. Remember to follow us on Facebook and Twitter and have WMSR News & Sports delivered to you daily in your email. You can sign up at the link – http://wmsrradio.us14.list-manage1.com/subscribe?u=b5dcb127f5e33df253e7c902f&id=e3bd4be4f4