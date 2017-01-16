TSSAA Votes to Renew Golf Championship Contract with Willowbrook

After tabling a vote on whether to return the TSSAA State Golf Championships to Willowbrook on November 17th; the TSSAA Board of Control voted to renew Willowbrook’s contract to host the state golf tournament through 2020. The board was deadlocked on a decision in that November meeting and instructed the state office to poll golf coaches statewide for feedback as to whether to move the state tournament back to Old Fort Golf Course in Murfreesboro. Willowbrook has hosted the event for the past 8 years after leaving Old Fort. Willowbrook was approved by a vote of 8 to 4 by the Board of Control to retain the championships for another 4 years.
Willowbrook Golf pro, and Tullahoma golf coach, Barry Bishop was ecstatic in the board’s decision when contacted by Thunder Radio sports. “We are very excited to be chosen to host the state championships for the next 4 years. We are pleased with the work we have done to improve the course and to contribute to the community with am improved course and a positive economic impact. We appreciate the local community support including countless volunteers which we feel helped make the decision easier to return to Willowbrook(for the TSSAA). As a local high school coach, you are always excited for your golfers to be able to play and practice on the state championship course easily.”
Coffee County golf coach Mike Ray echoed those same sentiments. “We are excited to have the state tournament back on our home course. We also are glad to see the extra revenues for our city and county being able to host such an event. WIllowbrook does a great job of putting on the tournament; from the course itself to the facilities, to the top flight restaurant at Boskeys. I feel that the TSSAA appreciates the past success of having the state championships at WIllowbrook and our community.”
The state golf championships are held over a 3 week period in late September and early October each year.