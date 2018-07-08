TSSAA Dead Period Draws to Close

The mandatory summer dead period for all TSSAA sports, which began on Sunday, June 24, ended at midnight on Saturday. Beginning on Sunday, coaches and players could hold workouts and teams could open up school facilities for summer workouts and conditioning as outlined in the TSSAA handbook for each individual sport.
Local middle school and high school football, volleyball, cross country and soccer teams can begin preseason conditioning prior to their first official practice day on July 23rd. The Coffee County Central High school golf will begin organized practice sessions on Monday, July 16th.
The Coffee County Central High School volleyball team got the jump on everyone as they hosted a skills camp which began on Sunday afternoon. The Lady Raiders, looking to repeat as District 8AAA champions, welcomed former MTSU volleyball coach Paul McCormick for the 8th straight year to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. The Legacy Volleyball Camp will have around 50 high school and middle school girls participating in the 3 day camp which concludes on Tuesday.
The Coffee County Central High School softball team will resume summer workouts on Monday night as they will host a scrimmage with Moore County. The 2 teams will square off at 5 PM in a pair of 5 inning scrimmage games. Both games will be held at Terry Floyd Field.
For more information on TSSAA rules for each sport, visit their website at : www.tssaa.org