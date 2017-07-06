The mandatory summer dead period for all TSSAA sports, which began on Sunday, June 25, ends on at midnight on Saturday. Beginning on Sunday, coaches and players can hold workouts and teams can open up school facilities for summer workouts and conditioning as outlined in the TSSAA handbook for each individual sport.
Local middle school and high school football, volleyball, cross country and soccer teams can begin preseason conditioning prior to their first official practice day on July 24th. High school golf can begin organized practice sessions on Monday, July 10th.
The Coffee County Central High School golf teams will begin practices at 9 AM on Monday at Willowbrook with tryouts for the upcoming season. Coach Mike Ray is looking to return golfers to the TSSAA State Tournament for the 6th consecutive year. The girls’ team is coming off 4 straight appearances as a team and an individual appearance in 2012. The Red Raiders are hoping to qualify an individual for the state tournament for the 5th consecutive season. The state golf tournament will be held at Willowbrook on October 3rd and 4th.
For more information on TSSAA rules for each sport, visit their website at : www.tssaa.org
TSSAA Dead Period Comes to a Close
The mandatory summer dead period for all TSSAA sports, which began on Sunday, June 25, ends on at midnight on Saturday. Beginning on Sunday, coaches and players can hold workouts and teams can open up school facilities for summer workouts and conditioning as outlined in the TSSAA handbook for each individual sport.