Tryouts Set for CCMS Soccer

The Coffee County Middle School Lady Raider soccer team annouces tryouts for the 2017 season. The tryouts will be held on May 30th thru June 1st on the CCMS soccer field from 4:30 to 6:00.
Girls who are interested in trying out, who will be enrolled at CCMS in the fall, are encouraged to come out. All girls trying out will need to bring with them a CURRENT TSSAA Physical form. That form can be found and printed out at the CCMS Girls’ Soccer website at: http://ccms.coffeecountyschools.com/?PageName=%27SportPage%27&SportID=%2711085%27
If you need more information, contact Coach Travis O’Kelly at: okelleyt@k12coffee.net