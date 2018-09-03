Tryout Information for Red Raider Swim Team

Interested in 2018-2019 Red Raider Swimming? Here’s what you need to know…
1. Tryouts will be held Friday, September 14th for NEW SWIMMERS only. Tryouts begin at 4pm at The Manchester Recreation Center indoor pool. The main criteria for making the team are as follows: demonstrate basic skill in the freestyle stroke and demonstrate the ability to complete 100 yards of freestyle non-stop swimming. Also, you need to demonstrate backstroke. Girls need a one piece swim suit and boys need jammers or swim trunks. All swimmers need to have a pair of swim goggles as well. All swimmers must have a signed and completed Physical Form and Parental Consent form in order to try out. Printable forms are located here:
http://tssaa.org/wp-content/uploads/Forms/med01.pdf
***ATTENTION Last year’s swimmers*** We want all swimmers on last year’s team to report on September 14th to sign up only and turn in your forms…You will not be trying out.
In addition, if you are currently swimming for the Makos then you have my permission to report on Oct 15th as your first day of practice. YOU WILL NOT be allowed to practice unless you bring a completed and signed physical form including the Parental Consent form. Printable forms are located here:
****All Makos swimmers will be asked to swim/peer coach 1 practice per week in addition to your Mako requirements.. ***
2. Mandatory Parent & Swimmer Meeting will be held at 6:45 in the CCCHS Cafeteria on September 19th. Swimmers will try on sample competition suits while parents and coaches meet to discuss the upcomming season. We need to have at least one parent or legal gaurdian present at this meeting. If you are concerned about your child making the team, feel free to call Coach Becky Behrendorff. The main criteria for making the team are as follows: demonstrate basic skill in the freestyle stroke and demonstrate the ability to complete 100 yards of freestyle non-stop swimming and backstroke.
3. Physicals are required BEFORE you can try out.
The printable physical forms are here:
4. Swim season runs from October 15 through January 12th unless the swimmer qualifies for the Regional meet or State meet. Those swimmers who qualifiy for regionals will continue to practice and have meets through the last week in January. Swimmers who qualify for the State meet will continue until the second week in February.
5. We will have 4 preseason practices September 25 & 27, October 2 at 330-430 at the Rec Center. This is for all non-Mako swimmers. During October 8-12, all swimmers need to practice 2 times on their own during lap swim times.
6. The first regular season practice for all swimmers is Monday October 15th. Swim practice is held on Monday through Thrusday from 3:30 to 4:30 at the Manchester Rec Center. Swimmers should be picked up from practice by 4:45. If they have a rec center membership then they may remain at the facility with signed parent permission given to Coach Becky Behrendorff at the beginning of the season.
7. There will be a fee for all swimmers to swim for the Raiders. This fee will cover travel costs, swim apparel, and pool fees.
8. If you have any questions, feel free to contact Head Coach, Becky Behrendorff rmhenninger@hotmail.com