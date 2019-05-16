Trace Bryant Opens Up Competition in State Decathlon

Trace Bryant opened up competition on Thursday in the TSSAA State Track Meet in Clarksville. Competing in the Division 1, Large Class decathlon, Bryant is the first Coffee County Red Raider to compete in the decathlon since 1997. Despite finishing no lower than 10th in the 5 events on Thursday, Bryant will begin Friday in 12th place overall.
Bryant opened the day in the 100M dash with a time of 11.74 to capture 9th place. In the triple jump, Bryant had a leap of 38′ 10.25″ to again grab a 9th place finish. In the pole vault, the days 3rd event, Bryant cleared 10′ 6″ to finish in 7th place. Bryant closed out the day with the discus and the 400M dash. In the discus, Bryant made a toss of 87′ 8″ to finish in 10th place. In the 400, Bryant finished in a time of 53.66 for a 7th place finish.
The TSSAA Decathlon concludes on Friday in Clarksville. On Friday, Trace will open the day at 9 AM with the 110M high hurdles before tackling the high jump, shot put, long jump and the 1500M.
You can track Bryant’s performance on Friday at: http://files.milesplit.us/live_results/360764/190516F076.htm