Trace Bryant Finishes 9th in State Decathlon

Trace Bryant completed the 2 day, 10 event Decathlon on Friday at Fontana Stadium at Austin Peay State University. Bryant is the first Coffee County Red Raider to qualify for the decathlon since 1997. On Friday, Bryant matched the 1997 performance of Dustin Clark as each finished in finished in 9th place overall.
After beginning the day in 12th place after the first 5 events, Bryant posted a time of 17.52 in the 110 high hurdles which was good enough for 10th place in the event which moved him to 10th place in the standings. A 4th place finish in the long jump with a leap of 20′ 8″ moved him to 9th place in the standings where he would stay the rest of the meet. In the high jump, Bryant again captured a 4th place with a jump of 5′ 8″. In the shot put, Bryant had a toss of 35′ 8″ to finish in 7th place and Trace closed out with another 7th place finish in the 1500M run with a time of 5:15.96.
Bryant finished with a personal best point total of 5412 which was 250 points off the medal stand. Bryant, along with 5 teammates will participate in the Division 1 state track meet on Thursday, May 23rd at MTSU’s Dean Hayes Track and Soccer Stadium. Bryant will compete in the pole vault and Macy Tabor will compete in the high jump beginning at 9 AM. Chloe Haggard will compete in the pole vault at noon. And the 4x400M relay team of John Dobson, Kelvin Verge, Renato Garcia and Trace Bryant will run in the final event of the 4 PM session on Thursday.
Full schedules, for boys and girls, can be found at: https://tssaasports.com/sports/track-boys/