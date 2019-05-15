Trace Bryant Begins Decathlon Title Quest on Thursday

Trace Bryant will open up competition on Thursday in the TSSAA State Track Meet in Clarksville. Bryant will compete in the 2 day, 10 event Decathlon against 15 other qualifiers from across the state. Bryant will compete in the Division 1, Large Class division that will get underway at 11 AM at Fontana Stadium at Austin Peay State University. Bryant is the first Coffee County Red Raider to compete in the decathlon since 1997 when Dustin Clark finished in 9th place overall.
On Thursday, Bryant will compete in the 100M, the triple jump, the pole vault, the discus and the 400M. The TSSAA Decathlon concludes on Friday in Clarksville. On Friday, Trace will open the day at 9 AM with the 110M high hurdles before tackling the high jump, shot put, long jump and the 1500M.
Bryant, along with 5 teammates will participate in the Division 1 state track meet on Thursday, May 23rd at MTSU’s Dean Hayes Track and Soccer Stadium. Bryant will compete in the pole vault and Macy Tabor will compete in the high jump beginning at 9 AM. Chloe Haggard will compete in the pole vault at noon. And the 4x400M relay team of John Dobson, Kelvin Verge, Renato Garcia and Trace Bryant will run in the final event of the 4 PM session on Thursday.
Full schedules, for boys and girls, can be found at: https://tssaasports.com/sports/track-boys/