Tori Bell to Compete in Tennessee/Kentucky All-Star Softball Game on Wednesday

Former Coffee County Lady Raider Tori Bell will continue her high school softball career for one last night tonight. Bell was selected for the Tennessee/Kentucky All Star Game to be held beginning at 1 PM Wednesday at Belmont University. The Tennessee-Kentucky All Star series will be a best of 3 competition between All-Stars from across each state. The inaugural Kentucky/Tennessee Games were played on June 28, 2006. Kentucky holds a 6 to 5 lead in the series after winning in 2016.
Bell qualified on June 13th with her performance in the Tennessee All-Star Classic. Playing for the Middle Tennessee All-Star squad, Bell helped lead the Middle squad to a win and a loss in the round-robin event. Bell had 2 singles, a double and a home run in the 2 games on 6 plate appearances.
Bell also won the annual Home Run Derby as she hit 9 home runs, easily outdistancing the 4 home runs hit by her closest competitor. Bell led Coffee County in home runs this season and has signed to play her college softball at Chattanooga State. Start time for Game #1 is set for 1 PM Wednesday.