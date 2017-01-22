Tori Bell Signs to Play Softball at Chattanooga State

The opportunity to play at one of the most successful junior college softball programs in America was too much of an opportunity to pass up for Coffee County senior Tori Bell. Bell, a catcher who has led the Lady Raiders in homeruns the past 2 years, signed a scholarship offer with Chattanooga State on Friday at a ceremony at CHS. Bell became the 2nd member of the Lady Raider class of 2017 to sign a softball scholarship.
The Lady Tigers of Chattanooga State are looking to return to the Junior College World Series in 2017 after back to back 3rd place finishes in the nation in 2014 and 2015. Chattanooga State is coached by Blythe Golden, herself a former catcher, who “hit it right off” with Tori in their first meeting. “I like a (tall) catcher and Tori has a great arm and will bring a lot of tools to our program” said Golden. “We expect Tori to come in and compete on Day #1 to be our starting catcher” added Golden.
When asked, ‘why Chattanooga State’; Bell was quick to point out that she felt that the Lady Tigers are “the best fit” for her. “I loved the campus and their coach” added Bell who went on to say, “I am prepared to go in and work my butt off (to win a starting position).” Bell had praise for her high school coaches Steve Wilder and former coach Terry Floyd. “Playing high school ball for Coach Floyd and Coach Wilder has been a great experience and has really prepared me for college softball.” Bell plans on majoring in exercise science with a career goal of becoming a physical therapist.
Coach Wilder expects Tori to continue to be successful at the college level due to her strong work ethic. “Tori made up her mind up that it takes hard work to be successful and she is working harder than anyone we have right now.” Wilder went on to praise Tori for her tenacity in overcoming injury and adversity during her high school career. “She is blessed with an athletic body and I expect her to do special things for us this year and Chattanooga State in the coming years.”