Tori Bell Shines in TN/KY All-Star Softball Series

Tori Bell’s high school softball career has been one of testing injuries and triumphant moments. Bookended by a pair of trips to the state tournament in her freshmen and senior years, Bell enjoyed a 4 year career that saw her play every game she was physically able to play. Bell also managed to wow teammates, opponents and fans with outstanding defensive plays and a thunderous bat.
That career came to a close on Wednesday and true to form, Tori went out on a high note in the Tennessee Softball Coaches Association’s Kentucky/ Tennessee All-Star softball game. Bell qualified for the interstate rivalry battle by winning the Tennessee All-Star game home run derby and a 4 for 6 plate performance in the June 13th all-star showcase at Trevecca. On Wednesday, Bell repeated the Home Run Derby sweep as she clobbered 21 home runs to easily out distance the 2nd place player who finished with 8.
In spite of a 2 for 6 day at the plate, the Tennessee All-Stars lost the best of 3 rivalry series 2 games to 1. Bell finished with a solo home run and 2 RBI in the 3 game series. Team Tennessee fell in the first game 5 to 3 before tying the series in Game #2 with a 2 to 1 win. Kentucky won the 3rd game 3 to 2 to capture their 2nd straight series win. Kentucky now leads the overall series 7 to 5. Bell now will move to the college ranks as she has signed to play with national power Chattanooga State in the fall.
(Thanks to Demarco Moore of the Manchester Times for his help in this story)