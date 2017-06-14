Tori Bell Shines at TSCA All-Star Game

Former Coffee County Lady Raider Tori Bell will continue her high school softball career for another 2 weeks after a standout performance at Tuesday’s Tennessee Softball Coaches Association(TSCA) All-Star Classic. Bell was 4 for 6 at the plate and won the Home Run Derby. Bell was selected for the Tennessee/Kentucky All Star Game to be held on June 28th.
Playing for the Middle Tennessee All-Star squad, Bell helped lead the Middle squad to a win and a loss in the round-robin event as the East Tennessee All-Stars beat Middle Tennessee before Middle Tennessee beat West Tennessee. Bell had 2 singles, a double and a home run in the 2 games on 6 plate appearances. Bell was joined by Coach Steve Wilder who coached Bell as part of the Middle Tennessee coaching staff.
Bell also won the annual Home Run Derby as she hit 9 home runs, easily outdistancing the 4 home runs hit by her closest competitor. Bell led Coffee County in home runs this season and has signed to play her college softball at Chattanooga State. The Tennessee-Kentucky All Star series will be a best of 3 competition between All-Stars from across each state. The games will be held on Tuesday, June 28th at Belmont University. Start time for Game #1 has not been announced, but Thunder Radio will keep you updated.