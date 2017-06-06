Tori Bell Selected for Tennessee Softball AllStar Classic

Coffee County Lady Raider softball player Tori Bell has been selected to play in the annual Tennessee Softball Coaches Association All Star Classic coming up on Tuesday, June 13th. Tori will play for the middle Tennessee All Stars which will be coached by a coaching staff including former Coffee County coach Steve Wilder. Bell, a 2 time All-State selection for the TSCA, will take part in the 3 game classic to be played at Trevecca Nazarene University. Members from the Tennessee teams will be selected to compete against the Kentucky All Star team later this summer. The first game will be begin at 1 PM at the Trevecca softball field. Bell will enroll at Chattanooga State in the fall where she will play college softball for Lady Tigers.