Tonight is the Night for the Mayor’s Cup

The 2nd annual Mayor’s Cup is scheduled for TONIGHT at 6:30 PM at Westwood Middle School. Teams from the Manchester City School System, the Manchester Police Department and the Manchester Recreation Department will compete in the round robin basketball triple header to crown a champion.
Admission is free but donations are requested at the door and all proceeds will go to benefit the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center. The Advocacy Center provides help and counseling to severely abused children in Coffee County. The winner of the tournament will be presented the prestigious Mayor’s Cup trophy.
Last season, the Manchester Police department was crowned the champion as they swept the fire department and school system teams. Tonight’s fun and festivities, along with a LOT of good-natured self-promotion, will get underway at 6:30 PM. Thunder Radio will be on hand to broadcast all the action as Lucky Knott and Rob Clutter will bring you the call here on Thunder Radio.