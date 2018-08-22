Titans, WR Rishard Matthews Agree to Contract Extension

Matthews, heading into his seventh NFL season, now has a contract that runs through the 2019 season.
Matthews initially signed with the Titans prior to the 2016 season, and he’s played in 30 games over the past two seasons. Matthews caught 53 passes for 795 yards and four touchdowns in 2017, one year after catching 65 passes for 945 yards and nine touchdowns.
Over the past two seasons, Matthews has led the team with 1,740 receiving yards and 13 touchdown receptions, and he’s ranked second on the team behind tight end Delanie Walker with 118 catches. His 14.7 yards per reception average ranks ninth among all NFL players with at least 100 receptions during that time.
In six NFL seasons, Matthews has 225 catches for 3,136 yards and 21 touchdowns. He played his first four seasons with the Miami Dolphins.
Matthews remains in the team’s Physically Unable to Perform list.
When healthy, he’ll add a veteran presence on the field alongside a young receiving corps that includes Corey Davis, Taywan Taylor and Tajae Sharpe.