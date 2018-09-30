Titans Win Overtime Thriller Over Eagles

The Titans kept swinging on Sunday against the Eagles, and the defending Super Bowl champs went down.
Quarterback Marcus Mariota completed a 10-yard touchdown pass to receiver Corey Davis to win in in overtime, and Nissan Stadium went wild as the Titans pulled out a 26-23 win over the Eagles.
Mariota connected with receiver Tajae Sharpe for an 11-yard touchdown to give the Titans a 20-17 lead with 5:01 left, capping off a string of 17 straight points for the Titans.
But the Eagles tied the game at 20-20 on a Jake Elliott field goal with 16 seconds left, and the game went to overtime. In overtime, Elliott booted a 37-yard field goal on their first possession to make it 23-20.
But the Tians fought back and won it, 26-23.
The Titans took the opening drive, and moved the ball in Eagles territory, with the big play coming on a 28-yard completion from Mariota to receiver Corey Davis, who had a monster day. The drive ended with a 42-yard field goal by kicker Ryan Succop, which made it 3-0.
The Eagles took a 7-3 lead with 4:04 remaining in the second quarter on a 56-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Carson Wentz to receiver Jordan Matthews, who got behind Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler.
The Eagles stretched the lead to 10-3 at the half on a 27-yard field goal by kicker Jake Elliott on the final play of the half. The score came after the Titans held following an interception thrown by Mariota.
The Titans pressured Wentz early, but he moved around and made some plays.
The Eagles extended their lead to 17-3 in the third quarter on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Wentz to receiver Alshon Jeffery, with cornerback LeShaun Sims defending on the play.
But the Titans answered back with an eight-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off with a two-yard touchdown run by Mariota, who dropped back and then raced into the end zone to make it 17-10 with 2:51 left in the third quarter.
The Titans then made a big play on defense, as rookie edge rusher Harold Landry sacked Wentz, who fumbled. Titans linebacker Derrick Morgan jumped on the loose ball, and the Titans turned it into three points on a 33-yard field goal by kicker Ryan Succop, which made it 17-13 with 9:18 left.
And the Titans kept coming before a fired up crowd at Nissan Stadium.
The Titans travel to Buffalo to face the Bills next Sunday.