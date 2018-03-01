Titans Uniform Reveal on April 4 Includes Free Concert

Titans fans will have a chance to do a little jig after checking out the team’s new digs.
During an event for season ticket members at Opryland Hotel on Saturday night, the Titans announced big plans for the unveiling of the team’s new uniforms in April.
A special event has been planned for Wednesday, April 4 in downtown Nashville. The program will start at 7 p.m. on a stage on Broadway by First Avenue, with Nissan Stadium serving as the backdrop.
Florida Georgia Line will perform following the unveiling of the new Titans uniforms on Wednesday, April 4 in downtown Nashville.
That’s when current and former players, as well as other members of the organization, will take part in a ceremony showcasing the new uniforms. Following the unveiling of the new uniforms, country duo Florida Georgia Line will take the stage and perform a concert for fans.
“We wanted to create a unique event for the new uniform unveiling in April,” said Amy Adams Strunk, Titans Controlling Owner. “Being in Nashville, it only made sense to include a concert and we are thrilled Florida Georgia Line has agreed to join us. This will be a fun show for our fans – they will get to see the new uniforms and enjoy a terrific concert. It should be a special night for our franchise and I am looking forward to it.”
In addition to Amy Adams Strunk, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and general manager Jon Robinson are scheduled to take part in the event. Some of the current and former players involved in the program are expected to be announced at a later date. Other surprises are also expected at the event.
There will be preshow entertainment before the program begins, and fireworks following the concert. Streets will be blocked in the area for the event, and there will be activities for fans.
The event will be free of charge and open to the public.
The Titans will begin their 20th season in 2018.