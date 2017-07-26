Titans Training Camp Opens on Saturday – What You Should Know

Training camp kicks off on Saturday for the Titans, and the team has made some changes.
Here’s a look at some questions – and answers – to let fans know what to expect.
Where will fans watch practices?
Well, the setup around the practice fields will be different this year. Seven sets of temporary bleachers have been constructed around the fields for better sight lines at Saint Thomas Sports Park. Several of the bleachers will have awnings to provide shade for fans.
In previous years, fans stood along the fence lines. This year, standing along the sideline fence will be discouraged in order to ease traffic flow for fans. There will be ample space in the bleachers to provide seating opportunity for all guests. Two misting areas will be available for fans to cool down.
What about autographs?
Get your Sharpies ready.
The number of players made available each day will be expanded to least 15-20 per day, and each day will include several recognizable players.
The autograph area is moving, however. The new location will be near the offensive line and defensive line work area on the south end of the practice fields. Flags will designate the area and help direct fans to the location.
The list of players signing each day won’t be released ahead of time this year, but each player will be scheduled to sign at least once during training camp.
What are some others things fans should know before coming?
Fans will be allowed to bring purses, diaper bags, and small fanny packs or similar items, but they will be subject to thorough inspection. Signs will be located in the parking areas to remind fans of this policy. Backpacks, large duffle bags and suitcases will not be allowed.
In the interest of public safety, the team is instituting enhanced security measures, which include:
. Fans will go through a metal detector.
. Items not allowed on the grounds include food and beverage, coolers, liquids, umbrellas, chairs and strollers.
. Empty water bottles will be allowed and a filtered, cold water station (free to the public) will be available on the grounds. Drink stands will also be on-site.
Will I need tickets?
No. All the practices are free and open to the public, but there is a maximum capacity.
What about merchandise?
The Titans Locker Room will be on-site.
What’s the deal on parking?
Parking will continue to be limited around the practice facility. Fans can use the designated lots across the street from Saint Thomas Sports Park. Once those are filled, fans will be directed to the Ted Rhodes Park multipurpose fields (720 Mainstream Dr.), where shuttles will bring fans to and from practice. The shuttles will run continuously an hour before practice until an hour after practice. Parking is not permitted in other businesses in the MetroCenter area.
So what’s the “Friday Night Lights” practice all about?
Well, this should be cool: the Friday, Aug. 4th practice will be the first “Friday Night Lights” practice for the franchise, and the practice will take place at Centennial High School in Franklin.
The practice will be from 7:15-9:00 pm. The practice was initially set for Saint Thomas Sports Park, but the location changed.
The Titans will practice at Nissan Stadium the following night.
So, how many practices are open to the public?
This year’s schedule includes 13 open practices, including two morning practices with the Carolina Panthers on August 16-17.
The Titans will kick off training camp on Saturday at 2:40 p.m., the first of four straight days open to fans.
The Titans are scheduled to hold four evening practices, including a 6-8 p.m. practice at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, August 5.
Here’s the entire schedule:
Sat., July 29 (2:40 – 4:30 pm) – Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park
Sun., July 30 (2:40 – 4:30 pm) – Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park
Mon., July 31 (8:55 – 11:00 am) – Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park
Tues., Aug. 1 (8:55 – 11:00 am) – Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park
Thurs., Aug. 3 (8:55 – 11:00 am) – Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park
Fri., Aug. 4 (7:15 – 9:00 pm) – Centennial High School
Sat., Aug. 5 (6:00 – 8:00 pm) – Practice at Nissan Stadium
Mon., Aug. 7 (6:55 – 9:00 pm) – Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park
Wed., Aug. 9 (8:55 – 11:00 am) – Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park
Thurs., Aug. 10 (8:55 – 11:00 am) – Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park
Mon., Aug. 14 (6:55 – 8:55 pm) – Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park
Wed., Aug. 16 (9:15 – 11:30 am) – Practice with Panthers at Saint Thomas Sports Park
Thurs., Aug. 17 (9:15 – 11:30 am) – Practice with Panthers at Saint Thomas Sports Park