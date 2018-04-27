Titans Take Alabama LB Rashaan Evans in NFL Draft

And the Alabama linebacker Evans was ecstatic, pumping his fist and smiling as big as the state of Texas after putting on a hat that read “Titan Up.”
It was part of a “roller coaster” day he’ll remember for the rest of his life.
And so will his mother.
“She actually fainted on the red carpet,” Evans said with a smile. “But she’s doing great now. She is a lot better due to the fact I got picked by the Tennessee Titans.”
Evans, selected with the 22nd overall pick of the NFL Draft, was feeling pretty good himself as well.
“When I got that call from Tennessee, that was one of the greatest moments of my life, next to the national championship that I won,” Evans said. “When the Tennessee Titans called me, my heart dropped. It feels amazing, man. I feel like I am on Cloud 9.”
Back in Nashville, the Titans were fired up as well.
The Titans, originally scheduled to pick 25th in the first round, moved up to take Evans at No.22. The cost to move from 25 to 22? The Titans gave up pick No. 125 in fourth round, for pick No. 215 in the sixth.
In Evans, they got a player who was ranked No. 13 overall on NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock’s Top 100 list.
In Evans, they got a tough and rugged inside linebacker who racked up a boatload of tackles while playing for the Crimson Tide.
And they got a player who gives the team a big boost at a position of need.
“They can expect a guy to give his all, to play football the way it is supposed to be played, hard and physical,’” Evans said. “And not only that, help bring the Titans back to the Super Bowl.
“Even though I went 22nd, that doesn’t matter to me. My thing was to be a part of a great team. I am going to work my butt off. The Tennessee Titans, they got a great pick, I promise you that.”
It was a crazy day for Evans, who was decked out in a red suit, a white shirt underneath.
The colors probably reminded Crimson Tide fans of his past, although Evans could hardly wait to get started on his future.
Not long after being selected, Evans took a Facetime call from Titans running back Derrick Henry, his former teammate at Alabama.
He pumped his arms in excitement, and screamed out loud several times, as he rode on a golf cart on the ground floor of AT&T Stadium.
“He actually called it before the draft,” Evans said of Henry. “He said he was very happy. He said he walked past the coach and winked at him, and said, “You’re going to get my guy, right? Can you believe it actually happened? I am just so excited to be a part of such a great organization.”
Evans went through a whirlwind after getting picked.
He gave NFL commissioner Roger Goodell a big hug on stage, when he held up a Titans jersey.
After leaving the stage he took a selfie with Titans season ticket members, then had a family portrait made. He signed a Titans helmet, did a conference call with Nashville media, and then made the rounds on the NFL Draft’s Radio Row.
He made another call back to Nashville, to speak with Titans play-by-play man Mike Keith at the team’s draft party at Nissan Stadium.
Then he talked at a press conference before reporters at the NFL Draft, answering questions about his past, his future, and: “If you were to buy a boat, what would you name it?”
His answer: “I wouldn’t name it Titanic.”
Well done, Rashaan, well done.
It was a heck of a day.
Now, he can hardly wait to see what’s next.
“I think the situation is perfect,’” Evans said of the Titans. “It feels amazing. The fact they picked me, and moved up to get me, it makes me feel great. It’s a great team. I love winning and I love being part of a great organization.
“The Titans, they are going to get a hard worker, a guy who is a leader and a guy who is willing to be unselfish and play ball. I am going to do everything I can to make the team better. The Tennessee Titans, they got a great pick, I promise you that.”