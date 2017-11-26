Titans Rally to Beat Colts, 20-16

The Titans didn’t start well here on Sunday against the Colts.
The finish? Well, it was big time.
The Titans rallied from a 10-point deficit in the second half to beat the Colts, 20-16.
It gave the Titans their first series sweep over the Colts since the 2002 season, and their first win ever in Lucas Oil Stadium.
Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota completed 17-of-25 passes for 184 yards, with a touchdown and two interceptions. Running back Derrick Henry played a key role down the stretch, and finished the game with 79 yards on 13 carries.
The Titans got a much-needed break late in the third quarter, and cashed it in.
First, the break: Titans safety Kevin Byard recovered a fumble at the Indianapolis 4-yard line late in the third quarter.
Mariota then connected with tight end Delanie Walker for a two-yard touchdown, which cut the lead to 16-13 with 1:50 remaining in the third quarter.
After getting a stop on defense, the Titans went to work to take the lead.
A nine-play, 77-yard drive was capped off with a one-yard touchdown run by running back DeMarco Murray, and it gave the Titans a 20-16 lead with 5:59 left. Henry played a huge role on the drive, both running the ball and catching it out of the backfield.
The Titans improved to 7-4 with the win.
The Titans sacked Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett eight times in the contest.
The Titans took a 3-0 lead midway through the first quarter on a 29-yard field goal by kicker Ryan Succop. It capped off an 11-play, 53-yard drive that included a 17-yard completion from Mariota to receiver Eric Decker on third-and-seven. The Titans defense forced a three-and-out on the game’s first series, as defensive lineman DaQuan Jonesended the possession with a sack.
The Titans extended the lead to 6-0 on another Succop field goal, this one from 45 yards.
The Colts cut the lead in half with a 26-yard field goal by kicker Adam Vinatieri with 10:15 left in the second quarter. Indianapolis tied the game at 6-6 on another Vinatieri field goal, the second one from 28 yards.
The Colts took a 13-6 lead at the half on a 14-yard touchdown run by running back Frank Gore. Vinatieri’s third field goal of the game made it 16-6 midway through the third quarter.
Mariota and the offense struggled to get on track. Playing without receiver Rishard Matthews (hamstring), the Titans couldn’t finish drives early, and they couldn’t get them started during a long stretch in the middle of the game.
Mariota threw an interception in a ball intended for receiver Harry Douglas early in the second quarter. Mariota’s second interception came after receiver Taywan Taylor fell down in the middle of the field, and the ball sailed into the arms of a Colts defender.
The Titans face the Texans next Sunday at Nissan Stadium.