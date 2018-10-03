Titans QB Marcus Mariota Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

It’s the fourth Player of the Week award for Mariota in his career, tying Steve McNair for the second-most by a quarterback in franchise history behind Hall of Famer Warren Moon (6).
With the Titans trailing in overtime against the defending Super Bowl champs, Mariota engineered a game-winning drive that was capped off with a 10-yard touchdown pass to receiver Corey Davis on the final play of the game in a 26-23 overtime win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Mariota completed 30-of-43 passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns in the game, and he ran for 46 more yards, including a two-yard touchdown run. Mariota’s touchdown pass to Davis came on third down, with just five seconds left.
Mariota engineered a 16-play, 75-yard drive in 6:14 in overtime, and he found Davis on a third-and-goal play from the 10. The Titans converted three fourth downs on the drive, as Mariota and the Titans didn’t flinch.
“It is hard to describe,” Mariota said after the game. “I don’t think there is a feeling in the world similar to it. … Countless guys made big plays today, and that’s why we were able to win.”
It was the 11th game-winning drive of Mariota’s career.
The 390 combined yards for Mariota topped his previous career high of 380 yards (268 passing, 112 rushing) against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 6, 2015.
In addition to the touchdown pass to Davis, Mariota also threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to receiver Tajaé Sharpe in his sixth career 300-yard game. His passing yardage total against the Eagles ranked third in his career, while his completion total topped his previous career high of 28 completions at New Orleans on Nov. 8, 2015.
Mariota didn’t throw an incomplete pass in the third or fourth quarter, and his string of 15 consecutive completions was broken in overtime. In the second half and overtime combined, he was 19-of-25 passing for 198 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating of 125.1.
In the contest, Mariota went past the 10,000-yard passing mark (10,023) and the 1,000-yard rushing mark (1,025) in the game. He joined Warren Moon (33,685 passing yards and 1,541 rushing yards) and Steve McNair (27,141 passing and 3,439 rushing) as the only players in franchise history to accomplish the feat.
Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Mariota’s play against the Eagles was “phenomenal.”
“I’m just proud of him to execute in the most critical situation in the game,” Vrabel said.
Mariota credited the “Aloha Spirit” for his poise.
“I probably have to credit where I come from,” Mariota explained. “Back home in Hawaii, there are so many ups and downs, you just kind of go with it. They call it the ‘Aloha Spirit’, and I think that is something that has been a part of me since I was a kid, and it’s why in certain situations I handle it that way.”
The Titans face the Bills on Sunday in Buffalo.