Titans QB Marcus Mariota Gathers with WRs, TEs for Throwing Session

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota gathered with some of his top targets in Nashville over the weekend for a throwing session.
The players – receivers and tight ends – worked together on Saturday and Sunday at an area football field.
Back in March, roughly a half-dozen players all joined Mariota in Los Angeles for workouts during a break. Many of the same players were involved in this weekend’s throwing session in Nashville as well.
Receivers Corey Davis, Rishard Matthews, Taywan Taylor, Tajae Sharpe and tight Jonnu Smith were all part of the throwing session in California in March, and the players also spent time with tight end Delanie Walker on the West Coast. In addition to some of those players, others were also involved in the two-day workout this weekend in Nashville.
The Titans wrapped up their offseason work on June 13 with a minicamp practice. At the time, Mariota said he planned on spending some time in California before going back to Hawaii “and once July rolls around I start getting ready to go.”
Mariota said he planned on putting extra work in with the receiving corps before camp. Well, that started on June 30 with a two-hour throwing session, and the players were back on the field on the first day of July for roughly three hours.
“We’re going to kind of talk through that and see obviously what works for everybody,” Mariota said on June 13. “With that being said, it could be in the middle of the offseason, it could be toward the end. We’re just going to try to figure out what works for everybody.”
The Titans are scheduled to report to training camp on July 25, and the first practice is scheduled for July 26.
This offseason, players on offense have been getting used to a new system under the guidance of offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur, while Mariota has worked with quarterbacks coach Pat O’Hara.
At the same time, players have continued to build further chemistry on the field.
A year ago, Mariota spent a good part of the offseason recovering from surgery. At the end of last month’s minicamp, Mariota said being able to focus on football all offseason has been “huge.”
“It’s been great for me because I’ve been able to be out here, get the full speed reps, basically just playing the game,” he said. “When you’re going through an offseason when you’re recovering, you get to training camp and the game seems a little bit faster, just because I think you didn’t have an opportunity during spring to be able to work on – just be out there and playing. To be able to have this offseason to be able to be out there with the guys, I think has been huge for me. I think when July rolls around I’ll be in a better spot.”