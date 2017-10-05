Titans QB Marcus Mariota “Did a Little More” on Thursday

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota “did a little more” in practice on Thursday, according to Titans coach Mike Mularkey.
Mariota is “day to day” with the hamstring injury, making him questionable for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.
“He did a little more, not a lot more, but a little more,” Mularkey said of Mariota. “We’re really being smart, and listening to what he is saying about himself.”
Mularkey said on Thursday there’s a chance the Titans might consider keeping three quarterbacks active on Sunday. In addition to Mariota, the Titans also have Matt Casseland Brandon Weeden, who was signed on Tuesday.
Cassel is in line to start if Mariota can’t go. Mularkey said it was “positive” that Mariota didn’t have a setback following Wednesday’s practice, when he was also limited. Mariota isn’t dealing with pain, according to Mularkey.
“I think that has a lot to do with him being smart and what he is doing with the training staff, and just realizing it’s Wednesday and Thursday still,” Mularkey said. “We have some time.
“He will definitely have to show (he can move around).”
Mariota scored on two touchdown runs against the Texans – he turned on the jets on his 34-yard touchdown run, and he sprinted to the pylon – and made it – on a two-yard touchdown later in the game.
Unfortunately, Mariota suffered a hamstring injury on his second score, and as a result he didn’t finish the game.
Mariota, who is expected to talk to reporters on Friday, completed 6-of-10 passes for 96 yards in the first half against the Texans, with a pair of interceptions. He carried the ball four times for 39 yards in the contest. On the season, Mariota has completed 66-of-110 passes for 792 yards, with three touchdowns and three interceptions.
Cassel joined the Titans prior to the 2016, and he started the final game of the season after Mariota suffered a fractured fibula in Week 16 at Jacksonville. During his career he’s played in 104 games, with 80 starts while playing for the Patriots, Chiefs, Vikings, Bills, Cowboys and the Titans.
“We’re doing some things to see where (Marcus) is at (with the injury),” Mularkey said, “but not on the field.”