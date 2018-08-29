Titans Close Out Preseason TONIGHT on Thunder

The Tennessee Titans (0-3) conclude their preseason schedule this week against the reigning NFC North Champion Minnesota Vikings (2-1). Kickoff at Nissan Stadium (capacity 69,143) is scheduled for 7 p.m. CDT on Thursday, Aug. 30.
THE BROADCAST
The game will be broadcast on the radio on the Titans Radio Network, including Thunder Radio here in Manchester. Play-by-play announcer “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, gameday host Jonathan Hutton and sideline reporter Amie Wells.
This year, for the first time ever, fans in the Nashville viewing area are able to stream Titans preseason games at the team’s website, TitansOnline.com. Fans outside the Nashville viewing area can stream live preseason games and replays of every game by subscribing to NFL Game Pass.
FINAL TUNEUP BEFORE MIAMI
The contest with the Vikings is the Titans’ fourth and final preseason contest before kicking off the regular season. They open in South Florida on Sept. 9 against the Miami Dolphins.
Less than 48 hours after their matchup with the Vikings, the Titans must make significant roster reductions. Per NFL rules, the current 90-man roster must be trimmed to 53 players by 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 1. Players on reserve lists such as injured reserve and reserve/physically unable to perform do not count towards the 53-player limit. Teams are permitted to form a 10-man practice squad beginning Sunday, Sept. 2.
Last week the Titans traveled to Pittsburgh for their third preseason game and fell to the Steelers by a final score of 16-6. With Titans starters on both sides of the ball playing into the second quarter, the Steelers took the lead with a touchdown on their second series. The score remained 7-0 until late in the first half, when the hosts added a field goal.
The Titans’ lone score at Pittsburgh came at the end of an 11-play, 82-yard drive. Quarterback Blaine Gabbert found first-year tight end Anthony Firkser for a three-yard touchdown after the pair connected earlier in the drive on a 33-yard completion.
THE VIKINGS
The Vikings won a division title last season for the second time under head coach Mike Zimmer, who was hired in 2014 and led the team to the NFC North crown a year later.
Zimmer’s defense ranked first in the NFL in 2017, allowing opponents an average of only 275.9 yards per game. The Vikings ranked second in the league in both rushing defense (83.6) and passing defense (192.4).
During the 2018 offseason, the Vikings signed one of the NFL’s prized free agents, reaching a deal with quarterback Kirk Cousins. The seventh-year veteran spent his first six seasons in Washington, where he became the Redskins’ all-time career leader in completion percentage (65.5%) and passer rating (93.7).