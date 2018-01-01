Titans Beat Jaguars; Play Chiefs in First Round Saturday

The Titans are headed to the playoffs.
The Titans made good on their “Win and We’re In” predicament with a 15-10 win over the Jaguars, punching their ticket into the postseason for the first time since 2008.
The Titans finished the regular season with a 9-7 record. Due to Cincinnati’s upset victory over Baltimore, the fifth-seeded Titans will travel to Kansas City to face the AFC West champion Kansas City chiefs on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 3:35 p.m., CT.
Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota completed 12-of-21 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown in the game. Mariota’s biggest play of the game came late on a third-and-five run, when he stiff-armed a defender and got the first down on a 15-yard run in the closing minutes.
The defense forced turnovers and made plays throughout for the Titans.
Temperature at kickoff was 23 degrees, with a wind chill of 16 degrees. The kickoff temperature set the record for the coldest game in Nissan Stadium history, breaking the previous record of 25 degrees for the Titans-Steelers game in 2014.
The Titans took a 6-0 lead early in the second quarter on a 66-yard pass from Mariota to running back Derrick Henry. On the play, Henry caught a screen pass, and picked up blocks from offensive linemen Quinton Spain and Ben Jones before racing into the open field, where he outraced Jaguars defenders to the end zone. But the extra point was blocked.
The Jaguars cut the lead to 6-3 on a 41-yard field goal by kicker Josh Lambo with 10:14 left in the second quarter.
The Titans took the lead 9-3 on a 25-yard field goal by kicker Ryan Succop. The play was set up by tight end Phillip Supernaw’s fumble recovery on a muffed punt by the Jaguars.
The Titans then stretched the lead to 12-3 on Succop’s 39-yard field goal. It was set up by rookie Adoree’ Jackson’s forced fumble, which was recovered by rookie linebacker Jayon Brown.
In the third quarter, the Titans extended their lead to 15-3 on a 38-yard field goal by Succop.
Disaster struck early in the fourth quarter when Mariota and Henry collided in the backfield, and the ball popped loose. Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue picked up the loose ball and returned it 67 yards for a touchdown, and suddenly it was 15-10.
But the Titans held on, and will play the Chiefs in the opening round of the playoffs on Saturday.