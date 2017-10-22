Titans Beat Browns 12-9 in Overtime

The Titans made plenty of mistakes by the lake, but they survived.
Kicker Ryan Succop’s 47-yard kick with 1:55 remaining in overtime gave the Titans a 12-9 win over the Browns.
Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota completed 21-of-34 passes for 203 yards in the contest, with a passer rating of 78.4.
The Titans continued to struggle in the red zone and on third down in this one, and the team relied on Succop for three field goals.
Titans safety Kevin Byard saved the day time and again with three interceptions.
The Titans improved to 4-3 with the win.
The Titans jumped out to a 3-0 lead early in the first quarter on Succop’s 43-yard field goal, which capped an 11-play, 45-yard drive. Mariota connected with receiver Rishard Matthews on an 18-yard completion to set the drive in motion.
The Browns tied the game with 8:31 remaining in the second quarter on a 31-yard field goal by kicker Zane Gonzalez. A fumble by Titans tight end Delanie Walker gave Cleveland the ball at the Tennessee 40.
The Titans reclaimed the lead on a 23-yard field goal by Succop, which made it 6-3 with 1:37 left in the second quarter. The kick capped a 14-play, 70-yard drive that took 6:54 off the clock.
Byard made a big play near the end of the first half, and the Titans led 6-3 at the break.
With the Browns driving, Byard stepped in front of a pass thrown by quarterback DeShone Kizer and intercepted it, and the game went to halftime.
Byard came up with another interception in the third quarter, setting the Titans up at the Cleveland 32. The Titans then drove the ball to the Cleveland one-yard line, where they had it first-and-goal. But the Titans couldn’t get it in on four straight plays, as running back Derrick Henry was stuffed for no gain on fourth-and-goal.
After Cody Kessler replaced Kizer at quarterback, the Browns then drove 70 yards on 10 plays, and tied the game at 6-6 with 4:25 remaining.
Succop’s third field goal of the game, from 46 yards, capped a nine-play, 47-yard drive and it gave the Titans a 9-6 lead with 14:50 remaining in the game. The kick extended Succop’s streak of successful field goals inside the 50 to 54. Succop missed a 53-yard field goal with 8:44 left. His game-winner made it 55 in a row.
Byard ended another Cleveland drive when he intercepted Kessler at the Tennessee eight-yard line midway through the fourth quarter. But the Browns tied it with a 54-yard field goal from Gonzalez with 47 seconds left, and the game went to overtime.
The Titans have a bye next weekend before returning to action on November 5 against the Ravens at Nissan Stadium.